Kylie Jenner Busts Out of Bikini Top in New Frankies Bikinis Collaboration

Kylie Jenner's new bikini collaboration might sell out pretty quickly ... because she's already drumming up serious interest with these saucy snaps.

The youngest KarJenner sibling shared some snaps of herself in barely-there bikinis ... which only just contained her ample cleavage.

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Check out the pics ... Kylie's rocking some black and blue with these metallic-looking materials -- though we'd guess many people will have trouble focusing on the clothes with these pics.

In her caption, Kylie wrote that it was great to collaborate with the company Frankies Bikinis ... and their second collaboration will be available to buy on Tuesday.

Worth noting ... it is National Swimming Pool Day -- so Kylie's properly dressed in these snaps ... as are the many other stars soaking up the sun in our gallery