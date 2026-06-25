Kylie Jenner Sued by Former Chef Who Claims She Had Miscarriage Due to Job

Kylie Jenner's former chef claims her job was so demanding, it ended her pregnancy ... and now she wants Kylie to pay.

The woman filed a lawsuit against Kylie earlier this week, alleging she regularly had to work 11 to 12 hours a day, 5 days a week and was assigned physically demanding tasks ... according to the Los Angeles Times.

The ex-chef says she was informed she got the gig around Thanksgiving 2024 ... and weeks later told her supervisors she was 3 months pregnant.

She claims on New Year's Eve 2024, she was told to move heavy food items across a street and uphill without any help, which she says left her "choking and gasping for air"... and she claims she "required assistance from security personnel, who intervened by providing water and aid."

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Then, around February 1, 2025, the woman says she was assigned to Kylie's child's birthday party in Palm Springs ... where she claims she didn't receive "adequate support." She says she asked for help, but her supervisors ignored her.

The lawsuit states she experienced emotional and physical exhaustion at the end of the evening ... and woke up the next morning after experiencing severe hemorrhaging. She says doctors informed her at the hospital she'd lost her baby.

The woman claims the loss was very upsetting ... but she says a supervisor at Kylie's home noticed her mood and said, “Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed.”

This is the third lawsuit filed against Kylie in recent months ... remember, she's also dealing with suits filed by two people claiming to be former housekeepers.