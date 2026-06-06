Kylie Jenner's Turks & Caicos Bikini Vacay Roundup, Check Gallery
Kylie Jenner Turks & Caicos Beach Takeover ... One Bikini at a Time!!!
Kylie Jenner might need a vacation from her vacation ... because looking this good in paradise seems to be a full-time job!
We've rounded up Kylie's hottest bikini moments from her Turks & Caicos getaway -- and one thing's clear: pink has officially become her color of the summer.
Keep scrolling through the gallery ... from metallic two-pieces to eye-catching prints, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul somehow manages to make every beach look like a photoshoot.
And LBH, the Caribbean sunshine is doing its part too -- serving up the perfect backdrop for all that bikini glamour.
Of course, we can't forget her travel crew -- Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel -- 'cause if there's one thing better than a Kylie bikini photo dump ... it's a whole friend group committed to raising the temps!