Alix Earle Pops Off in Cheeky Miami Bikini Snaps

Sun's Out, Buns Out in Miami!!! 🍑☀️

Alix Earle packed light for Miami ... unless you count all the cake she brought to the beach.

The "Hot Mess" bombshell recently turned South Beach into her own personal runway ... rocking a tiny printed bikini while lounging oceanside and snapping sultry selfies from her beach chair.

But the real attention-grabber came during a sunny dog walk ... when Alix slipped into a flowy cream cover-up that left her backside fully stealing the spotlight. Let’s just say the outfit was doing less covering than advertised.

Between the cheeky strolls, tan-line teasing and barely-there beachwear, she looked totally unbothered while stealing the spotlight from every angle.