Alix Earle Awkwardly Dodges Alex Cooper Feud Question on 'Today' Show

Play video content Video: Alix Earle Avoids Question About Alex Cooper Feud on ‘Today’ NBC

Alix Earle's feud with Alex Cooper is hot on everyone's lips -- even the folks on daytime TV are grilling her about it ... and her response was VERY telling!

Craig Melvin wasted zero time bringing up the messy back-and-forth drama surrounding her and Alex on "TODAY" Tuesday ... and she tried to laugh it off, explaining she didn’t want to ruin a good day talking about something not so great.

When Craig pushed further and asked whether the whole thing had been exaggerated ... Alix confirmed it was, before sarcastically adding, "I love everyone!" Yeah ... nobody was exactly buying that!!

As we reported, Alix & Alex used to be closely tied after Alix launched her "Hot Mess" podcast under Alex’s Unwell Network banner ... but things appeared to go south after the podcast was dropped in Feb 2025 ... sparking rumors there was bad blood brewing BTS.

The drama only escalated earlier this month when Alix started reposting shady TikToks seemingly aimed at Alex ... eventually forcing Cooper to address the situation publicly herself.