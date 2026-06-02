Olandria Carthen Scorches Social Media With Seductive Birthday Bikini Shots

We're feeling the love for "Love Island USA" star Olandria Carthen ... especially after she blessed fans with a fresh batch of sizzling bikini snaps to celebrate her recent birthday.

The reality TV beauty officially turned 28 last week ... and she's clearly embracing her moment, striking poses and serving looks in a series of barely-there bikinis across her Instagram.

And honestly, Olandria seems to know exactly what she's doing ... working every angle and turning her feed into a full-on birthday heatwave.

From beachside snaps to poolside poses, she's got no shortage of eye-catching pics ... and being in birthday mode appears to have only turned the temperature up a notch.