'SLOMW' Miranda Hope and 'Love Island' Pepe Garcia Spotted On Date In Miami

Reality TV worlds are colliding ... because 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Miranda Hope and 'Love Island' alum Pepe Garcia are spending time together in Miami ... and we've got the photos from their recent dinner date.

Check out these snaps of Miranda and Pepe breaking bread Saturday night at The Setai, Miami Beach.

Folks who were there tell us Miranda and Pepe gave off the vibe of a flirty first date as they sat down together for almost two hours ... though they stopped short of any PDA.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Miranda and Pepe are enjoying getting to know each other.

The sighting is sure to spark romance rumors among reality TV fans ... Miranda rose to fame on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" while Pepe recently found himself in the spotlight on "Love Island USA."

As for where things stand between them ... sources aren't putting a label on it just yet ... only telling us the two are enjoying each other's company and seeing where things go.