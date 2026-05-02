'SLOMW' Star Miranda Hope Posts Ex-Husband's Texts As Emo Song

Miranda Hope's using music to vent her frustrations with her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter ... channeling her inner Blink-182 and slamming him in a new TikTok.

The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star hopped on the new viral trend of turning text messages into different genres of music ... mostly gospel songs -- though Hope went with the punk rock approach.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out the clip ... the song is certainly catchy -- and really gives fans an inside look on what it's like for Hope to text her ex.

The two haven't been on the best terms in recent days ... with Miranda expressing frustration back in March after we learned Chase hooked up with her 'SLOMW' costar Jessi Draper.

Miranda shared a note -- and flowers -- from Jessi apologizing for the ordeal ... it's unclear if she ended up accepting that apology.

At the time, Miranda noted Chase has a history of hooking up with her friends ... so, she basically said she didn't find the ordeal particularly surprising.