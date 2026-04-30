'Mormon Wives’ Star Jessi Draper Backs Up Taylor Frankie Paul in Restraining Order Battle

'Mormon Wives' star Jessi Draper is helping out her costar Taylor Frankie Paul in her restraining order battle with TFP's ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen ... TMZ has learned.

According to online court records, it appears Taylor recently filed declarations from three people -- including Jessi and her sister, Aspen May -- in the restraining order case filed by Dakota. The contents of the declarations are unavailable.

Taylor also filed an exhibit titled "kicking admission" and evidence labeled "abusive texts.”

As TMZ first reported, Taylor and Dakota are duking it out in court with competing petitions for restraining orders. Dakota obtained a temporary order, which restricted Taylor’s custody of their young son, Ever.

The drama started when Dakota called the police in February to report alleged abuse by Taylor. She denied the allegations and claimed he was the one who got physical.

As TMZ previously reported, the Salt Lake County District Attorney determined they would not violate Taylor's probation in her 2023 case, despite her recent fights with Dakota.