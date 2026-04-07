Taylor Frankie Paul Files Restraining Order Against Ex Dakota Mortensen

Taylor Frankie Paul is going on the offensive ... the reality star has just filed a temporary restraining order against her ex Dakota Mortensen, TMZ has learned.

The filing, obtained by TMZ, comes before the estranged couple's court hearing today concerning a protective order that was granted to Dakota against Taylor.

In today's proceedings, Dakota is expected to ask the court to extend his protective order against Taylor into a long-term one, as authorities investigate accusations of domestic violence, which Dakota brought against Taylor.

Taylor has been accused of attacking Dakota on three separate occasions -- once in 2023, another time in 2024, and the last one is alleged to have happened in February of this year. The 2023 incident was captured on video and resulted in TFP pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

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Amid the fallout -- "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" paused filming and her season of "The Bachelorette" was canceled -- TFP has said there's more to the story than what's been made available.