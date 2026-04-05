Taylor Frankie Paul Says Faith Is Pulling Her Through 'Hell on Earth' Amid DV Drama

Taylor Frankie Paul is spilling on what may be the darkest stretch of her life ... and she's leaning heavily on faith as she faces ongoing assault allegations from her ex Dakota Mortensen.

The reality star shared an emotional message with fans over the weekend, describing the past 40 days as "hell on earth," saying she endured relentless panic attacks and felt her body "breaking down" under the weight of the situation.

Despite the turmoil, Taylor says she found strength through her relationship with God, claiming she experienced "undeniable signs" that reassured her she wasn't alone. She hinted there's parts of her story that haven't come out yet, which she "can't wait to share."

While Taylor didn't directly address the specifics of the domestic violence allegations, it's clear the situation has taken a serious emotional toll.

Dakota filed for the protective order over a "chaotic" and "frightening" incident where Taylor allegedly choked him, scratched him and ripped a necklace from his neck.

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