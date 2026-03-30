'Bachelorette' Contestant Christopher Wood Defends Taylor Frankie Paul Amid DV Drama

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'Bachelorette' contestant Christopher Wood is sick and tired of what he thinks are one-sided attacks against Taylor Frankie Paul ... and he vented about it on a new episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Christopher was in TFP's now-canceled Season 22 of "The Bachelorette," so it's no surprise he thinks some of the backlash against Taylor has been unnecessary ... but he has points to back up his opinion.

According to Christopher, Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, may be the only people who know the full truth and context surrounding Taylor's multiple domestic violence accusations ... so the rest of us should think about butting out of it.

He said, "It's very unfortunate to see it play out on social media, especially when children are involved. Like, those kids are going to have to grow up and see those videos now. This is someone's real life."

He added ... "It's very unfortunate, but let people live their lives without being so judgmental."

But not all of TFP's 'Bachelorette' suitors feel the same way. Remember ... We were told 5 of them are so upset about being put in intimate settings with TFP that they're considering taking legal action against ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery, claiming the corporations created an unsafe working environment by allowing TFP to interact with them, considering the flashes of violence from her past.

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As you know ... TMZ posted the 2023 video of the violent fight Taylor had with Dakota in front of their daughter, Indy.