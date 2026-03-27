New Audio From Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex's Phone Call With Cops After DV Incident

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Tate Paul -- Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband and father of 2 of her kids -- talked to cops over the phone following Taylor's infamous on-camera fight with her other ex Dakota Mortensen in 2023 ... Tate had a lot to say, and now we have audio from the conversations.

TMZ obtained audio from the calls, and you hear Tate going over the police report details and the charges against Taylor in one of the conversations.

One of Tate and Taylor's kids got hit in the head by a barstool Taylor tossed at Dakota during the fight ... and you can tell from the call Tate is super concerned about his kid, and his ex-wife.

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

In another call, Tate tells cops Taylor's mother, Liann May, is "coaching" his daughter about what to say about the incident.

Tate also tells cops to contact him with further questions instead of going to Liann. We reported on the content of the call yesterday, but this is the first time we're hearing the audio.

Play video content TMZ.com