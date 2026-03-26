Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Told Cops Her Mom 'Coached' Young Daughter After DV Incident

Tate Paul -- Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband and father of 2 of her kids -- reportedly talked to cops following Taylor's infamous on-camera fight with her other ex Dakota Mortensen in 2023 ... and Tate had some shocking things to say about Taylor's mom.

People reports audio from a police call has Tate complaining about how Taylor's mother, Liann May, was interacting with their daughter after Taylor went ballistic on Dakota in front of the girl. Tate and Taylor share daughter Indy and a son named Ocean.

Tate can be heard saying, “The grandmother, is, you know, obviously there's a conflict of interest with her because it's her daughter that did this. I've noticed she's already tried gatekeeping -- not gatekeeping -- but, like, she's coaching my daughter and saying specific things."

Despite Liann taking care of Indy after the fight, People reports, Tate requested cops contact him -- not Liann -- regarding the investigation.

As you know ... Indy, who was 5 at the time, reportedly sustained a "goose egg" on her head during the incident in which Taylor was recorded throwing several stools at Dakota.

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