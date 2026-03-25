Taylor Frankie Paul Will Get Full 'Bachelorette' Salary Despite Series Getting Pulled

Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season's been pulled, but her paycheck hasn't -- the reality star is getting her full salary ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... TFP's contract is for services rendered ... and clearly, she fulfilled those obligations by filming the entire season. She even did most of the promotional tour for the series, until it was upended when ABC yanked it off the schedule in the wake of TMZ posting video of her 2023 domestic violence case.

The 2023 arrest was widely known by ABC, and Taylor did not hide any of her past legal troubles from them.

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It's not clear exactly how much Taylor made for the season ... we hear it is in the low-to-mid six figures, which is in line with previously reported salaries. Warner Bros. Discovery is on the hook for that check since it produces the series.

We broke the story ... TFP's season was shelved by Disney days before it was set to premiere, due to the shocking video of the assault against her partner, Dakota Mortensen.

While Taylor had addressed the case on her other reality series, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," we're told ABC execs had not seen the video of the attack ... and that changed everything for them.

Several contestants from Taylor's 'Bachelorette' took to social media Sunday night to post comical videos of their blank TV screens ... a depressing jab at ABC pulling the season.

Fans, meanwhile, flooded their comment sections ... confused and demanding answers on whether they will ever see the controversial Season 22.