'Bachelorette' Contestants Post Blank TV Screens After Season Canceled
'Bachelorette' Contestants Screens Go Dark on Night of Disrupted Debuts
“The Bachelorette” contestants were counting down to the airing of their season with Taylor Frankie Paul ... but after the show was abruptly shut down, the guys are now revealing how they actually spent their Sunday night, instead of watching their network debut.
Several contestants from the now-canceled season took to social media Sunday night to post comical videos of their TV screens showing nothing but a blank display ... a depressing jab at the show’s sudden shutdown.
One former suitor -- Mike Turitto -- posted a video captioned "today was supposed to be THE day btw" along with various angles of the fella viewing an empty screen ... alluding to the show's absence on everyone's TV screens Sunday night.
Another ex-contestant, Jonnie LaRossa, posted a video of his whole family gathered in the living room, anticipating their family member's big day ... but the camera flips to a blank TV screen ... as Jonnie's caption reads, "When the fam gets together for a watch party but there’s nothing to watch."
Fans, meanwhile, flooded comment sections Sunday night ... confused and demanding answers on if they will ever see the controversial Season 22.
We broke the story ... ABC pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" amid fresh claims of domestic abuse, and the 2023 video of her fighting with her baby daddy.
A Disney Entertainment spokesperson told us ... “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”