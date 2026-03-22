Jennifer Affleck Reflects on 'Mormon Wives' Journey Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Scandal

Taylor's Drama Is Taking Focus From the Beauty of the Show!!!

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jennifer Affleck gets that castmate Taylor Frankie Paul's ongoing drama is bringing a lot of attention to their show ... but she's concerned it might be for the wrong reasons.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Jenn explained her journey to the show, saying she wanted to share her story of being a wife, mother, and member of the Church of Latter-day Saints ... but now, all that may be getting lost in the controversy.

She wrote, "I understand drama is what people expect from reality TV, but I wish more of the other real moments were shown too, the empowerment, the birth stories, the beauty of motherhood."

She added, "All I've ever wanted is to be a light and to help moms and others feel seen, hopeful, and inspired."

As you know ... production on 'Mormon Wives' Season 5 has been paused in light of alleged domestic violence incidents involving TFP and her ex-boyfriend and father to her youngest child, Dakota Mortensen.

TMZ first reported that Taylor allegedly choked Dakota and ripped his necklace from his neck just a few weeks ago. We've confirmed police were called over the incident, and a report was filed.

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This, as you know, followed her 2023 arrest, which led to her pleading guilty to aggravated assault. We released video footage of that alleged attack last week, showing TFP going after Dakota. Taylor is still serving a 3-year probation from that case.