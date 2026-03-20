'Mormon Wives' Layla Taylor Denounces Domestic Violence in Taylor Frankie Paul Video

Another 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star is speaking out against Taylor Frankie Paul ... Layla Taylor shared an Instagram story Friday denouncing her costar's violent behavior.

She wrote her own "personal history" as a survivor "makes it impossible to stay silent" in the wake of the troubling video we published of TFP hitting Dakota Mortensen and throwing metal stools at him.

Layla goes on to condemn domestic violence "in any form," and writes she's thinking of Taylor's children ... "hoping for their safety above all else."

This comes just after fellow 'SLOMW' star Miranda Hope said something similar ... writing her "heart is with the children" after seeing the shocking footage.

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Remember, Utah's Division of Children and Family Services didn't remove Taylor's kids from her custody after the 2023 incident, saying they weren't in immediate danger.