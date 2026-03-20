Taylor Frankie Paul 'Bachelorette' Hollywood Billboard Yanked Down, on Video

ABC is moving quickly to remove all traces of Taylor Frankie Paul as "The Bachelorette" ... because some prominent signage in Hollywood was just taken down.

Check out this video of a 'Bachelorette' billboard being cut down Friday afternoon ... just one day after Taylor's season got canceled.

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The billboard ad featured a smiling Taylor ... and it underscores how close the cancellation comes to the scheduled debut ... you'll notice the banner mentions March 22 ... the first episode was supposed to air Sunday on ABC.

But, that's all out the window now -- we broke the story ... ABC pulled the plug on Taylor's season Thursday, just hours after we posted video of the violent 2023 fight with her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen.

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