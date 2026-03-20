Taylor Frankie Paul, Rumored 'Bachelorette' Winner Filmed Before Abuse Scandal

Yet another twist in this 'Bachelorette' drama ... Taylor Frankie Paul was spotted arriving at a Los Angeles residence to film just a week ago -- only moments after her rumored season winner arrived at the same location.

We got pics of them showing up on March 14 -- Taylor hopped out of an SUV in baggy sweats and an oversized tee at a home in Sherman Oaks, in L.A. ... while Doug Mason looked a bit more camera-ready in white pants, a blue tee, and a cream jacket.

We're not sure how long they stayed ... but it's clear they were there at the same time. As you know, it's been reported that Doug won over her heart this year ... although their ultimate fate remains unknown amid recent developments.

We broke the news -- just weeks ago, Taylor allegedly got into a physical altercation with her ex, Dakota Mortensen, with their son, Ever, in the same residence. We're told she choked Dakota, ripped his necklace off his neck, and scratched his neck during back-to-back nights of fighting.

We also released concerning footage of her attacking Dakota in 2023 before her arrest for assault ... and just hours afterward, ABC canned her entire season of "The Bachelorette."

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Doug broke his silence on the drama Friday morning, saying he is praying for Taylor, who he says lost her special moment.