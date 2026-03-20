Taylor Frankie Paul Takes Suitor to NFL Game During Bachelorette Date

Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season might be canned ... but fans can still get a peek of a 1-on-1 date she had with a spirited suitor while filming!

Check it out -- TMZ obtained snapshots of TFP and her then-love interest Shane on a date at a Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys in November 2025. Cameras were rolling on the sideline at Allegiant Stadium, and we see the couple got super into the outing and even tried some cheerleading moves.

The pair looked picture perfect -- rocking customized "T" varsity jackets. Adorbs.

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This is just some of the fun we are missing now that ABC officially pulled the plug on Season 22 of "The Bachelorette" ... hours after TMZ released video that shows their lead physically assaulting her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen with her 5-year-old daughter in the room back in 2023. The incident led to her assault arrest.

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We also broke the news that the on-again, off-again duo got into wild back-to-back fights just last month ... and we were told Taylor choked Dakota and even scratched his neck.

Taylor has maintained she's not the aggressor in the relationship, saying Thursday her story will come out. A spokesperson for Taylor added ... "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

It looks like Dakota has already taken steps to protect himself, 'cause we saw him at a courthouse in Utah this week to begin the process of obtaining a protective orders against Taylor. The ex-husband of the 'Secret Lives' star, Tate, also happened to be there for the same reason.