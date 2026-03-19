Taylor Frankie Paul Speaks Out on 'Bachelorette' Cancellation, Will 'Own Her Story'

Taylor Frankie Paul is speaking out after ABC pulled the plug on her season of "The Bachelorette" ... she promises she'll tell her side of the story amid the ongoing and escalating drama -- and appears to take a dig at her ex.

A spokesperson for Taylor tells TMZ ... "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security."

They continued ... "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

The spokesperson seemed to take a dig at Taylor's ex Dakota Mortensen, adding ... "There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives."

They ended the statement saying ... "Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."

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