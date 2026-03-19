Meta Has No Plans to Work With Taylor Frankie Paul Again After Violent Video

Taylor Frankie Paul’s business relationships are taking a major hit following the shocking video tied to her 2023 domestic violence case ... with Meta telling TMZ it has no plans to work with her again.

A rep for Meta tells TMZ ... the company entered into a content deal with Taylor last year, which involved posting a handful of TikToks tagged #MetaPartner -- and that agreement officially ran its course with one of her most recent posts, published just five days ago.

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However ... after seeing the harrowing video we published today, we're told Meta is done with Taylor moving forward. In case you missed it ...

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Earlier this week, Cinnabon told us it parted ways with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and “The Bachelorette” amid abuse allegations against Taylor -- and ABC ultimately scrapped the 'Bachelorette' season that was set to premiere on Sunday following the release of the video.