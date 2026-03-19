Meta Has No Plans to Work With Taylor Frankie Paul Again After Violent Video
Meta Won't Work With Taylor Frankie Paul Again
Taylor Frankie Paul’s business relationships are taking a major hit following the shocking video tied to her 2023 domestic violence case ... with Meta telling TMZ it has no plans to work with her again.
A rep for Meta tells TMZ ... the company entered into a content deal with Taylor last year, which involved posting a handful of TikToks tagged #MetaPartner -- and that agreement officially ran its course with one of her most recent posts, published just five days ago.
However ... after seeing the harrowing video we published today, we're told Meta is done with Taylor moving forward. In case you missed it ...
Earlier this week, Cinnabon told us it parted ways with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and “The Bachelorette” amid abuse allegations against Taylor -- and ABC ultimately scrapped the 'Bachelorette' season that was set to premiere on Sunday following the release of the video.
Safe to say ... this may be just the first domino -- and more deals could follow.