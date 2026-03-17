Cinnabon Cuts Ties With 'Bachelorette,' 'Mormon Wives' Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Drama

"The Bachelorette" just got a little less sweet ... Cinnabon has cut ties with the hit ABC series, as well as Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," amid abuse allegations against Taylor Frankie Paul.

The baked goods company tells TMZ ... "Recent developments and allegations surrounding the lead cast member led us to reassess this collaboration as it no longer aligns with our brand values."

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Cinnabon did a joint collaboration with both shows just days ago.

As you know, this comes after TMZ broke serious allegations against TFP -- she allegedly choked and scratched one of her baby daddies, Dakota Mortensen, during intense fights just a few weeks ago, and threw his phone against a wall. We're told some of the fighting was in front of their toddler, Ever.

We also told you about a heated incident that occurred between them in a car just last month -- sources close to Taylor say he got physical with her after she spilled a drink ... but other folks tell us Taylor was the one who got violent.