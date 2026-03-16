Taylor Frankie Paul 'Bachelorette' Debut on Track Despite Child Abuse Allegations

Taylor Frankie Paul's reality show in Utah is on ice amid allegations of child and spousal abuse ... but her turn as the next 'Bachelorette' is still full steam ahead.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star is embroiled in a messy war of words and allegations in Utah with her ex and baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen ... but a pause in production on that show appears to have no effect on her other show, "The Bachelorette."

Taylor stars in the 22nd season of the ABC reality dating competition .... and she's reportedly in New York City promoting the show ahead of a premiere this weekend in Los Angeles.

Taylor's 'Bachelorette' season is reportedly on track ahead despite all the 'SLOMW' drama ... according to a report Monday in Variety.

We broke the story ... Taylor and Dakota have been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations following an alleged domestic incident that led to police being called.

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