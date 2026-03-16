'Mormon Wives' Production Paused Over Domestic Incident, Psych Eval Ordered For Taylor and Dakota

Production on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has been put on ice after allegations of child and spousal abuse, and we've learned it's gotten so crazy Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen have been ordered to get psych evaluations.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Dakota has called the Utah Division of Child and Family Services more than a few times, alleging Taylor has been physically abusive to their son Ever, who turns 2 this week. Our sources say Taylor denies the allegation, and Dakota has become frustrated that no action has been taken.

Things came to a head late last month, when Taylor and Dakota were driving in his car and got in a heated argument. We're told a drink was spilled on the seat and on Dakota, and he became enraged. Sources connected to Taylor say he got physical with her. We're told Dakota called the police and said Taylor was the one who got physical.

Our Taylor sources say Dakota went MIA for nearly 3 weeks after the car incident, and that's why production stopped. He has an important part in the show, and producers wanted to wait until he resurfaced. Sources connected to the show tell us a different story ... that cast members refused to continue filming -- despite producers wanting to keep filming -- because of the child and spousal abuse allegations.

Separate from the car incident, since DCFS had received numerous calls from Dakota alleging abuse, there is currently an open investigation, and we've learned both Taylor and Dakota were ordered by DCFS to undergo a psychological evaluation. The psych evaluation has not been performed.

Sources say production is about to resume. It's unclear what role Dakota will have going forward.

Taylor and Dakota’s relationship has been a major storyline on the hit Hulu reality series -- which follows a group of Mormon mom influencers navigating relationships -- and things between the former couple ended on rocky terms in the most recent season, which aired last week.

Taylor's also the latest "Bachelorette" ... and her season is scheduled to premiere later this month on ABC.