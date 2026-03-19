Mikayla Matthews Confirms 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Filming Is on Pause

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Mikayla Matthews has confirmed the show's pause came as a result of Taylor Frankie Paul's ongoing drama with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

In an AMA on her Instagram Stories, Mikayla revealed the whole cast was in agreement with the hiatus.

When asked, "Is filming actually on pause?" Mikayla responded, "It was a decision that all us girls came up with and agreed on. We didn't feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening." Of course, she's referring to a bombshell ...

As you know ... production for the reality show has been shut down after an alleged domestic violence incident involving Taylor and her baby daddy, Dakota ... both have been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations.