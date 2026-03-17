Dakota Mortensen Warned ABC About Taylor Frankie Paul Before 'Bachelorette'

Dakota Mortensen was waving red flags to ABC about his baby mama, Taylor Frankie Paul, ahead of her time on "The Bachelorette" ... TMZ has learned.

Two sources in Taylor's circle tell us Dakota had conversations with 'Bachelorette' producers before she started filming to warn them about her behavior and past abuse ... but production pressed forward.

In fact, we're told producers were even interested in having Dakota appear on her season in some capacity ... though we hear he didn't end up filming. And that's not all.

Now, TMZ is told Dakota can't see a world where they'd film together for 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' ... and he has expressed his concerns about their relationship to the production team before.

As we reported, filming on 'SLOMW' is currently on hold due to drama between Taylor and Dakota, after he allegedly went MIA for three weeks. And our sources say her 'Mormon Wives' castmates are leery about filming with her at this point due to the abuse allegations against her.

We told you all about it -- Taylor allegedly attacked Dakota during two blowout fights last month, during which she allegedly choked him, scratched his neck and slammed his phone against the wall. Her side, meanwhile, accused him of getting physical during a recent car ride that resulted in cops being called.

We broke the story ... "The Bachelorette" producers were blindsided by the allegations against TFP ... but our sources say it's willful blindness. We're told producers rushed to land for ratings and cut corners on vetting.