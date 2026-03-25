Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota's New DV Allegations Catch D.A.'s Eye

Taylor Frankie Paul's newest allegation of domestic violence may have constituted a violation of her probation ... and if that's the case, the jurisdiction's district attorney tells us, they'll be all over it.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill tells TMZ, “We are aware of the West Jordan allegations, and since Ms. Paul is on plea in abeyance status, we would always be interested in any subsequent allegations of criminal conduct during her probationary period. If there is conduct out of West Jordan that rises to the level of a violation that would fall within our domain to file charges, then we would screen it when and if it is presented to us.”

As we reported ... Taylor's ex, Dakota Mortensen, went to cops in West Jordan, Utah last month with a third allegation of domestic violence against Taylor. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in early to mid-2024 and was captured on video. We're told detectives have reviewed the video and are working to verify details while they interview the parties involved.

This latest accusation followed another messy situation where sources connected to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" reported a heated fight between Taylor and Dakota, in which she allegedly choked him and ripped off his necklace.