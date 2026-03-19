'Bachelor' Grant Ellis Supports ABC Canceling Taylor Frankie Paul 'Bachelorette'

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Grant Ellis says ABC absolutely did the right thing by pulling the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul as "The Bachelorette" ... telling us they needed to take a stand against domestic violence.

We got the former 'Bachelor' in Beverly Hills on Thursday and our photog asked him about ABC canceling Taylor after we first published a video of her getting violent with her baby daddy.

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The way Grant sees it ... if ABC didn't pull the show, which was set to debut Sunday, they would have left it open to interpretation whether they cared about domestic abuse or not.

As we first told you ... the cancellation has a huge domino affect, and now it's unclear who the next 'Bachelor' will be ... 'cause ABC was considering one of the finalists from Taylor's season.