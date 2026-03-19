'American Idol' Rerun Replacing Scrapped 'Bachelorette,' For Now

The newest season of "The Bachelorette" is toast, and ABC is turning to one of its other staples to fill the time slot after Taylor Frankie Paul's crash out ... at least for this Sunday.

Our sources confirmed a rerun of "American Idol" will play in place of "The Bachelorette" on March 22, but that's just the plan for this week. We're told the network brass hasn't yet figured out a permanent replacement for the remainder of the canned season.

TMZ broke the news ... Taylor's 'Bachelorette' season was canceled hours after we posted the 2023 video of her fighting with her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen.

She's also facing a new domestic violence allegation over a February incident involving Dakota, but Taylor claims he was the one who got violent with her.

A Disney Entertainment spokesperson told us ... “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

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Pulling the plug on Taylor's season means a huge financial hit for the network, and, as we first reported, the finger pointing and arguing over who's to blame -- and, most importantly, who pays -- has already begun.