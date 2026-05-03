Mob of Unruly Minors Break into NYC Scientology Building, Injure Employee

A pack of unruly teens went wild inside a New York City Scientology building Saturday ... leaving a trail of damage and even injuring an employee in the process.

The shenanigans went down at the Church's building on W 46th street -- just a few steps away from Times Square -- at around 4:24 PM, the NYPD tells TMZ. Officers responded to a call for a burglary in progress after the mob forced entry into the building through a side door, causing property damage.

Police say the caller -- a 30-year-old male -- was kicked in the leg and injured, but not hospitalized. The hoodlums fled before police arrived, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is still open.

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Video on social media depicts a group of hooded minors barreling through a Scientology building in the Big Apple, paying no mind to the damage they were doing along the way. The NYPD has not confirmed whether or not the videos are related to Saturday's raid, though they were posted shortly after the incident occurred.

We already told you about the wild social media trend -- dubbed as "Speed Runs" -- that encourages minors to break into Scientology buildings and wreak havoc.

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Just last week, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a reported 50 juveniles causing a disturbance at a Church of Scientology building in Hollywood.