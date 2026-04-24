Scientology: Cops Called When 50 Kids Speedrun Through Hollywood Building

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of about 50 juveniles causing a disturbance at a Church of Scientology building in Hollywood recently ... amid a wave of social media videos showing people attempting to sprint as far as they can into the secretive organization's structures.

This particular breach went down last weekend at the Scientology Information Center on Hollywood Boulevard. LAPD tells TMZ ... by the time officers showed up, the juveniles had fled. A police report was not taken, and the investigation stopped there.

An instance like the April 18 incident would normally be investigated as a hate crime ... but it looks like the minors might get away with their nonsense this time.

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The above video shows a similar infiltration going down at the same place -- youngsters storm into the building whooping and yelling, running through the halls without a plan. Folks online are dubbing these intrusions "speed runs."

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Yet another clip circulating online shows a group of hooded hooligans racing through a maze of halls and doors within the same Scientology building, with screaming employees blocking the hallways and hustling them out a back door.

But not without some violence -- you can see one man gets trampled before the hoodlums are booted from the building.