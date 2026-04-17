Leah Remini: Scientology Wants LAPD to Answer Questions About Shelly Miscavige Leak

The Church of Scientology is asking for a judge to make the Los Angeles Police Department hand over information about alleged leaks regarding Leah Remini and the church leader’s wife ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, lawyers for the Church are asking a judge to force the LAPD to turn over documents immediately.

The Church is pissed the LAPD failed to identify who leaked the Missing Persons Report filed in 2013, which claimed Scientology leader David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, was missing.

You'll recall ... Remini left the Church in 2013 after being a member for over 30 years and became a vocal Scientology critic, accusing the Church of various bad behaviors. The Church claims Leah is a liar who makes false claims to promote her various projects.

In the court docs, the Church claims LAPD Detective Kevin Becker, who submitted the Missing Persons Report, was Leah's personal friend and security guard. The Church said Shelly was not missing, claiming "Leah filed this report knowing it was false and did so as a publicity stunt for her own personal benefit."

The docs say LAPD sent two officers to talk to Shelly in person, confirmed she was not missing, and apologized for disturbing her ... and the Church says the investigation was closed as "unfounded" days later.

The Church said Leah continued to make false claims publicly about Shelly to "gain more publicity for herself." It said the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department also met with Shelly in 2017 and determined she was fine.

The Church alleges that the Missing Persons Report was subsequently leaked to journalist Yashar Ali, who published the report in 2023.