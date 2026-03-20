'Bachelorette' Men Being Considered for 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Despite Cancellation

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" is officially dead on arrival ... but her costars might still get their big break on "Bachelor in Paradise."

Here's the deal ... TMZ has learned an emergency virtual meeting was held with all 22 'Bachelorette' contestants Thursday -- and, sources on the call tell us the team behind the show placated the cast amid the ongoing drama surrounding the show's leading lady.

Our sources say the contracts all the dudes signed are fully in effect for one year ... and, they were warned not to speak to the press while under contract.

We're told a strong warning was issued ... with execs telling everyone to behave and follow network guidelines. Multiple lawyers were present on the call as well.

An after-care team -- led by Kayla White -- was involved in the meeting, which was framed as a "seminar" focused on post-cancellation support.

We've also learned the contestants were told some of them are being considered for "Bachelor in Paradise" ... though it's unclear how many might get that opportunity.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... ABC pulled the plug on this season of "The Bachelorette" after we shared video of Taylor Frankie Paul engaged in a violent confrontation with her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Her season of "The Bachelorette" was set to premiere Sunday.