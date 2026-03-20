'SLOMW' Star Miranda Hope Condemns Taylor Frankie Paul Over Violent Video

Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' costar Miranda Hope is breaking her silence.

She took to Instagram Friday to condemn domestic violence, writing that she's "at a loss for words" and "cannot support that kind of behavior."

Sources close to Miranda tell TMZ she saw the video of Taylor throwing stools at Dakota Mortensen for the first time when we posted it yesterday ... and was "shocked and horrified" by the footage. She had more to say on her story ...

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On her story, the reality star wrote her "heart is with the children" and she hopes they're "safe, supported, and surrounded by love."

As we reported, Taylor's kids were not removed from her custody after the 2023 incident ... because Utah's Division of Children and Family Services didn't believe they were in immediate danger.

We broke the story ... ABC pulled the plug on TFP's season of "The Bachelorette" ... after 'SLOMW' was put on pause because of separate domestic violence allegations involving Dakota.