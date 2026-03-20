Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Mormon Wives' Costars Filmed 'Bachelorette' With Her
Taylor Frankie Paul 'Mormon Wives' Costars Appeared on 'Bachelorette'
Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" was set to be a huge reality show crossover ... owing to a number of other 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars showing up.
Sources close to production tell TMZ … some of the 'Mormon Wives' couples filmed with Taylor for the since-scrapped 'Bachelorette' season.
We're told cast members participated in a scene where they met Taylor's final three suitors to help her decide if the men were a good fit ... and whether the partner she chose would be welcomed into "DadTok."
We broke the story ... sharing video of a violent 2023 confrontation between Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Hours after the release of the video, ABC announced they canceled Paul's season. Several companies -- including Meta and Cinnabon -- have cut ties with Taylor as well.
Taylor's ex-husband, Tate Paul, and Dakota were spotted chatting in a courthouse shortly after the video came out ... where both were asking for protective orders from Taylor.
"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is also on hiatus following the shocking revelations.