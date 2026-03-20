Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Mormon Wives' Costars Filmed 'Bachelorette' With Her

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" was set to be a huge reality show crossover ... owing to a number of other 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars showing up.

Sources close to production tell TMZ … some of the 'Mormon Wives' couples filmed with Taylor for the since-scrapped 'Bachelorette' season.

We're told cast members participated in a scene where they met Taylor's final three suitors to help her decide if the men were a good fit ... and whether the partner she chose would be welcomed into "DadTok."

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We broke the story ... sharing video of a violent 2023 confrontation between Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Hours after the release of the video, ABC announced they canceled Paul's season. Several companies -- including Meta and Cinnabon -- have cut ties with Taylor as well.

Taylor's ex-husband, Tate Paul, and Dakota were spotted chatting in a courthouse shortly after the video came out ... where both were asking for protective orders from Taylor.