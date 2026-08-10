World's Smallest Penis Owner Books Enhancement Procedure With GoFundMe Cash
World's Smallest Penis Guy My Tiny Pecker's Finally Getting a Growth Spurt!!!
The man who claims to have the world's smallest penis is ready for a growth spurt ... 'cause his enhancement procedure is officially on the books.
Michael Phillips tells TMZ ... he has an appointment set for August 17 with a doctor in Charlotte, North Carolina ... where he'll get a little boost below the belt with an injection of semi-permanent dermal filler designed to increase girth.
Michael says the procedure will run him nearly $4,000 -- but he's got plenty of financial girth after his GoFundMe swelled past $13,000.
He's still deciding how to blow the remaining wad ... but says some of the cash will go toward appointment fees, follow-up visits and any prescriptions.
As we previously reported, Michael likens his erect penis to his fingernail ... specifically his pinky nail.
Michael says he was medically diagnosed with a micropenis ... and he launched the fundraiser after telling us his .38-inch member makes it difficult to use the bathroom.
He initially planned to undergo surgery, but pulled out over the potential risks and opted for filler instead.
A Beverly Hills doctor offered to pump up his package for free ... but Michael is now keeping the procedure closer to home.
Michael tells us he's grateful and excited for the big day ... when his little guy finally gets a shot at moving up in the world!