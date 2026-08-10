World's Smallest Penis Owner Books Enhancement Procedure With GoFundMe Cash

The man who claims to have the world's smallest penis is ready for a growth spurt ... 'cause his enhancement procedure is officially on the books.

Michael Phillips tells TMZ ... he has an appointment set for August 17 with a doctor in Charlotte, North Carolina ... where he'll get a little boost below the belt with an injection of semi-permanent dermal filler designed to increase girth.

Michael says the procedure will run him nearly $4,000 -- but he's got plenty of financial girth after his GoFundMe swelled past $13,000.

He's still deciding how to blow the remaining wad ... but says some of the cash will go toward appointment fees, follow-up visits and any prescriptions.

As we previously reported, Michael likens his erect penis to his fingernail ... specifically his pinky nail.

Michael says he was medically diagnosed with a micropenis ... and he launched the fundraiser after telling us his .38-inch member makes it difficult to use the bathroom.

He initially planned to undergo surgery, but pulled out over the potential risks and opted for filler instead.

A Beverly Hills doctor offered to pump up his package for free ... but Michael is now keeping the procedure closer to home.