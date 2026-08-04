Tom Sandoval Alleges Ex-GF Victoria Kicked Him, Yelled 'You Have a Tiny Penis' During Fight

Tom Sandoval claims his ex, Victoria Lee Robinson, kicked him in the groin and questioned his manhood during a nasty altercation when they were still dating ... TMZ has learned.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum submitted a new declaration Monday in his ongoing restraining order case against his ex, claiming the alleged groin-kick happened in October while he was on tour with his band "Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras" in Florida.

Tom says after the concert ended, Victoria "kicked me repeatedly in the groin area while hurling expletives and insults toward me in the presence of my band mates, tour crew and fans."

He claims Victoria had "consumed drugs and alcohol to the point that venue security personnel had to physically carry her from the concert venue back to the tour bus" earlier in the night.

Victoria allegedly attacked Tom when he returned to his tour bus to check on her. He claimed, "she kicked my groin area with her legs and yelled insults such as 'You have a tiny f****** penis! F*** you!'"

Tom also says multiple venues expressed concern about Victoria's alleged drug use backstage and claims she invited fans backstage and shared drugs with them. He says her behavior was so concerning, his band manager and musical director "expressed that they wanted to ban her from continuing on the tour."

In the court filing, Tom also alleges Victoria created drama that caused him repeated "distress and anxiety," saying her antics left him "frazzled" and "anxious" before his "America’s Got Talent" performance at the show's August 2025 quarterfinals.

He claims Victoria continuously made comments like he's "not a real man" that diminished his self-confidence ... but he says he stayed with her because "she threatened to ruin my life if I left her."

Tom also claims, "[Victoria] repeatedly told me and others that she would destroy my life and 'get the Ariana [Madix] treatment,' referring to the public attention and career opportunities my former girlfriend received after our breakup."

Victoria tells TMZ, “I did not kick Tom, and I did not touch him. I had taken a shot and asked him to take care of me; he chose not to."

She added, "I went back to bed on the bus and asked him to keep the noise down. That’s what actually happened. I am trying to move on with my life, and I keep getting pulled back into this.”

As TMZ previously reported, Tom was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Victoria and her father, Will Robinson, at the end of June.