Tom Sandoval, Victoria Lee Robinson Had Breakup Talk After He Filmed Netflix Series

She Wanted Out After He Filmed New Netflix Show

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson were close to ending their tumultuous relationship after he returned from filming a new reality show ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Tom spent three weeks in April filming a Netflix survival competition in Panama hosted by Alan Ritchson. Contestants had no access to their phones, making it the longest Tom and Victoria had gone without speaking since they started dating.

We're told after Tom returned home, the couple had an honest conversation about their future. According to our sources, Victoria said the time apart made her realize they should break up. Tom, on the other hand, realized he loved Victoria even more and wanted to fight for the relationship.

In the end, they decided to stay together ... at least for the time being.

As TMZ previously reported, Victoria was arrested earlier this month after Tom told police she allegedly hit him. Video obtained by TMZ appears to show her father, Will Robinson, grabbing Tom before Tom shoves him back, causing Will to fall into a lit fire pit.

Tom was granted a temporary restraining order against both Victoria and Will, and they were ordered to leave the home. Will sought his own TRO against Tom, but a judge immediately denied the request. Victoria also sought a restraining order against Tom, alleging he had been physically abusive on multiple occasions, including during the June 3 fight at their Hollywood Hills rental.

A rep for Tom tells TMZ ... Tom wanted to end the relationship several times but felt trapped because, he alleges, Victoria threatened to ruin his life with false accusations if he left.

The rep also says Tom financially supported Victoria and her father for nearly two years, including paying most of the rent, and that he had to obtain a court-ordered move-out order before he could retrieve his belongings after the relationship ended.