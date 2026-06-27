Tom Sandoval's Ex Victoria's Grandfather Was in Hospice Before Fire Pit Fight

Victoria Lee Robinson was coping with a family tragedy when things exploded with Tom Sandoval ... 'cause TMZ has learned her grandfather was in hospice during the chaotic weeks leading up to the fire pit fight.

Sources close to Victoria tell TMZ ... her grandfather, who is her dad Will Robinson's father, was dying from tongue cancer when the June 3 altercation erupted at the Los Angeles rental she shared with Tom. Our sources say Victoria's focus during that time wasn't her rocky relationship with Tom, but her grandfather's declining health.

Our Victoria sources claim Tom watched Victoria grieve, offered little comfort beyond a condolences text after her grandfather died, and left her feeling abandoned. They also say Victoria rented the home after Tom told her he wanted a future together and let her dad stay there while he dealt with the family crisis.

The sources further claim Tom went to Las Vegas while Victoria was dealing with her grandfather's final days, choosing to honor other commitments instead of being by her side.

However, sources close to Tom dispute that version of events, telling TMZ the claim he abandoned Victoria is simply false. According to our Tom sources, Tom was supportive throughout her grandfather's illness, arranging and paying for a trip so Victoria and Will could visit him before he died.

Tom's sources claim he covered the entire cost because Victoria couldn't afford the trip, and he wanted to make sure she and her dad had the chance to say goodbye. Victoria's sources dispute that account, telling TMZ Tom paid for the trip because he had previously owed Victoria money, and claimed she arranged the entire trip.

Our Tom sources also dispute the suggestion he went to Vegas to party, saying he was honoring prior work commitments and traveling to support the family of a close friend on the anniversary of that friend's death. According to the sources, Victoria later portrayed those obligations to friends and on social media as Tom abandoning her to go party.

Tom's camp also says he and Victoria were already living separately by the time her grandfather died.

As we reported, a judge recently granted Tom a temporary restraining order against Victoria and Will, though video obtained by TMZ shows Will shoving Tom before Tom shoves him back, resulting in Will losing his balance and falling into a lit fire pit.