Tom Sandoval Fight Video Takes Altercation Out of Context, Source Says

Tom Sandoval was at his breaking point in his relationship with Victoria Lee Robinson when he shoved her dad into a lit fire pit ... at least that's what a source is saying.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... the footage of Tom pushing his ex's dad, Will, was taken out of context. We're told, "It captures only a fraction of an incident that followed months of physical and psychological abuse by Victoria and her father."

Our source insists Tom "has never physically harmed" Victoria, and had never gotten physical with her father before that night.

The source added ... "The reality is that he endured repeated abuse before finally reaching his breaking point. He also has extensive video evidence documenting what he experienced, and that evidence will be presented in court."

We broke the story ... video from a June 3 altercation shows Tom in a heated argument with Will before getting in Victoria's face and asking if she's recording him.

When Will bear-hugs Tom to get him off his daughter, the reality star shoves him in response ... sending Will into the lit fire pit.