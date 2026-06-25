Tom Sandoval Appears to Push Ex-Victoria Lee Robinson's Dad Into Lit Fire Pit During Fight

Newly surfaced video appears to show Tom Sandoval shoving ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson's dad, Will Robinson, into a lit fire pit during a heated confrontation.

In video, obtained by TMZ, from the June 3 confrontation at the center of Tom's restraining order filing, Tom and Victoria appear to be seen screaming at each other before Tom rushes toward Victoria, seemingly to try to grab a recording device from her hands.

Will then seemingly grabs Tom around the waist in an apparent effort to pull him away from his daughter. Tom appears to shove Will backward, sending him crashing ass-first into the lit fire pit before colliding with Victoria. Will quickly gets back to his feet and allegedly chases Tom into the house, while Victoria remains on the ground outside, seemingly holding her head after her father falls into her.

We broke the story ... cops responded to Tom's home on June 3 and arrested Victoria following an alleged domestic dispute. Tom later obtained a temporary restraining order against both Victoria and Will, claiming Victoria repeatedly struck him and Will threatened him, punched a large hole through a bedroom door where Tom had locked himself for protection, and later put him in a bear hug.

Will disputes Tom's account, telling TMZ ... "The DA did not file the case for a reason. I lifted Tom off of my daughter because he was overpowering and twisting her arm and trying to take her phone aggressively after yelling at us in a very aggressive and threatening manner."

Will claims Tom then shoved him into the lit fire pit, causing injuries that required medical treatment and will require additional care. He also alleges he was the one, not Tom, who called police "for our safety."

Will alleges ... "This is my daughter's home and we just want Tom as far away from us as possible and to keep his lies and drunken abuse away."