Tom Sandoval Teases Possibility of Engagement to Victoria Lee Robinson

Tom Sandoval is clearly loving life these days ... and a lot of it has to do with his GF -- 'cause the relationship is going so strong, he’s even teasing a possible ring in the near future!

We caught up with Tom outside NYC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday ... and he couldn’t stop gushing about hitting the 2-year mark with GF Victoria Lee Robinson, dropping some serious hints about what the next stage of their relationship might look like.

Check out the full clip -- the guy’s clearly head over heels -- and the convo kicked off with him reflecting on how far he’s come since the whole #Scandoval drama.

It turned into a wide-ranging chat ... because Tom also gave us his take on the current season of "Traitors," weighing in as someone who’s been through the game himself.