Tom Sandoval Teases Possibility of Engagement to Victoria Lee Robinson

Tom Sandoval Hints at Victoria Lee Robinson Relationship News

By TMZ Staff
Published
030526_tom_sandoval_kal
RING IN THE FUTURE???
Tom Sandoval is clearly loving life these days ... and a lot of it has to do with his GF -- 'cause the relationship is going so strong, he’s even teasing a possible ring in the near future!

We caught up with Tom outside NYC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday ... and he couldn’t stop gushing about hitting the 2-year mark with GF Victoria Lee Robinson, dropping some serious hints about what the next stage of their relationship might look like.

tom sandoval and victoria lee robinson
Check out the full clip -- the guy’s clearly head over heels -- and the convo kicked off with him reflecting on how far he’s come since the whole #Scandoval drama.

It turned into a wide-ranging chat ... because Tom also gave us his take on the current season of "Traitors," weighing in as someone who’s been through the game himself.

tom sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson

Bottom line -- Tom’s looking happy, in love, and very much like a guy enjoying his next chapter!

