Tom Sandoval Spills on Reality TV Reign, Compares 'Traitors' to 'House of Villains'

Tom Sandoval may be the reigning king of reality TV, but he’s weighing in on which show wears the crown -- "The Traitors" or "House of Villains" -- and yep, he’s got thoughts.

TMZ caught up with Tom Sandoval, his co-star Tyson and GF Victoria Lee Robinson where he admitted both shows were a blast to film -- but "House of Villains" took the crown for biggest surprise.

Check out the full clip -- Tom dives deep on why 'HOV' won him over, how filming 'Traitors' first gave him a leg up, and yep ... he’s got some sneaky strategy secrets up his sleeve.

It’s a fun watch -- especially when Tyson jumps in and the two start geeking out over each other. They even bust out their signature handshake on camera ... total bromance vibes.

Victoria’s not staying quiet either -- she’s soaking up all the reality TV wisdom from Tom and spilling which show she wants to be on … and who she’d love to share the screen with.