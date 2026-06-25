Victoria Lee, Dad Ordered to Leave Tom Sandoval's Home After Alleged Attack

Tom Sandoval can breathe a little easier after he allegedly getting attacked in his own home by his ex-girlfriend and her dad ... because a judge just told them to hit the road.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Tom's request for a temporary restraining order against Victoria Lee Robinson and her father was just granted ... and the judge ordered her and her dad to move out ASAP.

TMZ broke the story ... Tom claims he's been mistreated by Victoria for a while now ... and it all came to a head on the evening of June 3 when she allegedly roughed him up after a night of drinking.

TS claims it started as he was having an argument with Victoria when he noticed she was recording him. He said this led to her dad getting aggressive, punching a hole in the door of the guest bedroom ... where Tom was hiding out from them. He claims Victoria's father threatened to f**k him up.

He also claims Victoria hit him in the face and head so hard his vision blurred.

Victoria and her father, Will Robinson, have been living with Tom ... and Will is also accused of lunging at Tom and putting him in a bear hug the night of June 3, before she allegedly assaulted him.