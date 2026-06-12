James Kennedy and Pregnant Girlfriend Seen For First Time At Vanderpump's Vegas Hotel Party

Here's James Kennedy looking smitten with his newly revealed pregnant GF, Jordan Meyers, at the star-studded opening of Lisa Vanderpump's newest Las Vegas venture.

The party went down on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday night, where James and Jordan led the celebrity arrivals at The Vanderpump Hotel ... and the queen of the empire graced everyone with her presence.

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Lisa was in full boss mode for the big night, welcoming a guest list packed with familiar faces, including Tom Sandoval, Jessi Draper, Holly Madison, and more.

The opening comes ahead of Lisa's upcoming limited reality series, "Vaderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas," which will follow the lead-up to the hotel's launch.

And, as we told you last month, Bravo hasn't pulled the plug on the OG "Vanderpump Rules, "despite fan speculation.