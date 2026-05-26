Marciano Brunette Seen Partying With Blondes Before Attending AMAs With Jessi Draper

Play video content Video: Marciano Parties With Blondes Before AMAs With Jessi Draper TMZ.com

Maybe Mormon wives aren't the only ones with secret lives ... because Marciano Brunette was spotted partying with a group of mystery blondes in Las Vegas just one day before walking the AMAs red carpet with Jessi Draper.

TMZ obtained video of the "Vanderpump Villa" star at Omnia Day Club on Saturday during DJ Tiësto's residency set ... and witnesses tell us Marciano was flying solo while getting pretty cozy with several blonde women.

A witness tells us Jessi was nowhere in sight as Marciano spent the afternoon chatting up girls at the packed Sin City hotspot.

The outing is turning heads because Marciano and the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star appeared very coupled up Monday night while posing together at the American Music Awards inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Still, Jessi told E! News on the carpet she's technically single and currently "dating around" ... despite showing up arm-in-arm with Marciano.