'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy's Pregnant Girlfriend Revealed

James Kennedy is finally introducing the world to the woman carrying his first child ... revealing his pregnant girlfriend is North Carolina native Jordan Meyers.

One month after TMZ broke the news that the "Vanderpump Rules" star was expecting a baby just seven months into the romance, James, 34, is officially stepping into the spotlight with the 23-year-old, who is now four months pregnant.

Speaking to PEOPLE, James explained they initially kept things under wraps while building their relationship behind closed doors ... but now, with a baby soon arriving, they felt the timing was right to share their story.

Jordan told PEOPLE the pair first connected on Instagram before eventually meeting in person at one of James' shows ... and says she felt an instant spark the moment they met.

As TMZ first reported, the couple recently celebrated the pregnancy milestone with a themed party surrounded by close friends and family -- another sign of just how quickly things have moved between them.