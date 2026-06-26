Victoria Lee Robinson's Dad Files Restraining Order Against Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval isn't the only one with battle scars ... his ex-girlfriend's father says he was also brutalized the night of their violent showdown, so he's trying to get his restraining order against Tom.

Victoria Lee Robinson's dad, Will, filed a restraining order, and according to the docs ... Will's back got seriously jacked up during the June 3 fight at the Hollywood Hills rental home where all three of them had been living.

We broke the story ... video shows Sandoval getting in Victoria's face, then Will grabs Tom, and then Tom shoves Will into a lit fire pit. Now, Will says he suffered a ruptured disc in his back, broke his thumb and elbow, and cut his heel during that confrontation.

Will's view of what went down that night is ... Victoria and Tom were arguing about "Tom lying," and when Tom "overpowered" his daughter, that's when he intervened.

When Tom ran into the house and locked himself in a guest room, Will claims Sandoval "began talking about himself having a gun." Will doesn't say Tom necessarily threatened to use the gun, but the comment worried him enough that he told police about it when they showed up at the house.

As we reported, Victoria was arrested that night, and Tom was later granted his own temporary restraining order against her and her dad ... claiming his ex repeatedly hit him. He also alleged Will punched a hole through a bedroom door, threatened him, and put him in a bear hug at one point.

Victoria and Will have been ordered to move out of the house, but in the new docs, Will says he wants to make sure they get four precious cats -- his, named Pumpkin, and Victoria's Keeks, Punk and Yellow.